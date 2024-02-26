Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.95.

RIG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,858,518. Transocean has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 28,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

