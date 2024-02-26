First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,553.31

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,553.31 and last traded at $1,553.31, with a volume of 1743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,534.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,452.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,411.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,732,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 754.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

