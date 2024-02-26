Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $26,715.48 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,715.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,727.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 23.84%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

