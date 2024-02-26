New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.12. New Gold shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 518,555 shares trading hands.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $755.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

