Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,624. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $212.78. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

