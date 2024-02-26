Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases £49,915 in Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. Johnson bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,915 ($62,849.41).

Dialight Price Performance

LON:DIA traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 146.10 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 56,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520. The company has a market capitalization of £58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,214.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.23. Dialight plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.79.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

