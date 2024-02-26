L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$285,000.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Larke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($186,274.51).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

