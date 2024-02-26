L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$285,000.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Larke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($186,274.51).
L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance
About L1 Long Short Fund
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L1 Long Short Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.