Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.55. 536,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

