Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS) Insider Sells £11,612.02 in Stock

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) insider David Brayshaw sold 1,394 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.49), for a total value of £11,612.02 ($14,621.03).

Shares of LON FRAS traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 831.50 ($10.47). 144,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,054. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 841.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 832.14. Frasers Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 661 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 949.50 ($11.96).

FRAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

