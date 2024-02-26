Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 327,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

