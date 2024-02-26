Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,459. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

