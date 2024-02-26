The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE IPG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. 745,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,857. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

