Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $286.81. The stock had a trading volume of 685,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

