Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 18,888 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.87. 488,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,187. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $91.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

