T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.74. 328,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

