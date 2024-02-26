Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,001,000 after buying an additional 444,018 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $60.19. 393,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,345. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

