Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,284 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $64.63. 1,685,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.