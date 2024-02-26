Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.04. 26,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,547. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

