27,300 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Bought by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 575,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 147,549 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 173,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 306,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,925. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

