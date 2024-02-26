Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 772.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 2.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $34.03. 1,211,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

