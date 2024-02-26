Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 273,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

