Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 6,269 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 687,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,281. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $156.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

