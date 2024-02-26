Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,986 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LNG traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 643,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,700. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.69.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

