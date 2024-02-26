Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 493.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Base Resources Price Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
