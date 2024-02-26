Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 493.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of LON BSE traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5.90 ($0.07). 1,406,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,416. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of £69.62 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.17.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

