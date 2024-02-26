Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £136,800 ($172,248.80). Insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
