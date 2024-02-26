Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 4.1 %

LON BEG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 114 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 182,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,327. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £179.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.51.

In other news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £136,800 ($172,248.80). Insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

