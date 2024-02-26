Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SQ. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Block

NYSE SQ traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.33. 11,918,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,599,043. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.