Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $214.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.40. 1,358,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

