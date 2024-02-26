Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target to GBX 190

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 182 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:CCP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 128 ($1.61). 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.11 million, a PE ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 0.34. Celtic has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

