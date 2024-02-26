Verdad Advisers LP Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.75. 683,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.