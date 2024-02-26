Berenberg Bank Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.22) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 939.71 ($11.83).

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.6 %

About Standard Chartered

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 638.58 ($8.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 668.30. The firm has a market cap of £17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.07).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

