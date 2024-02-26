Scotiabank Cuts Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $15.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Fields will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

