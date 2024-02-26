Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $115.00 at JMP Securities

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

VAC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. 98,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

