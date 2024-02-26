W Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

