W Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

W Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.39. 364,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,401. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $115.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

