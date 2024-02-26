W Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

W Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 208,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 196,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.77. 1,097,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

