iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 454,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,008. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.