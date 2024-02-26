W Advisors LLC Takes $341,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,965,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.31. 94,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,131. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.