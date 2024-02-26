Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.87. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $368.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

