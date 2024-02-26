Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.66-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-$10.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

