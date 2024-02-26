MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Decreased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,035 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.20% of MSCI worth $82,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MSCI by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $570.46. 56,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.00 and its 200 day moving average is $534.41. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

