Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $82.25 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.60% of Dynatrace worth $82,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 804,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

