Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Stock Performance

About Gryphon Capital Income Trust

