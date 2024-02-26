Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Itron updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to 3.40-3.80 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 29.1 %

ITRI stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

