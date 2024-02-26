Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Itron updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to 3.40-3.80 EPS.
Itron Stock Up 29.1 %
ITRI stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.
Insider Transactions at Itron
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Itron
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.