Truist Financial Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $45.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

