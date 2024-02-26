Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 5,877 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of FMX traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 129,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

