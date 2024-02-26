RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 253293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $587,759,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

