Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 37320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.