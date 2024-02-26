Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in RTX by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

