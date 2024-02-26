Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $14.76 Million in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $157,621,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $22,503,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $10,218,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $2,855,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 65,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,091. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

