Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 10,119 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $188,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $10.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $732.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

